Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

GWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE GWB opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

