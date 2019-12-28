Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms recently commented on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 353,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,320. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.