GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Director Purchases $107,000.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Director Sean Stiefel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. GrowGeneration Corp has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

