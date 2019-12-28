Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.70

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.70 and last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

