Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $16.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,750,062 shares changing hands.

GGAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 581,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

