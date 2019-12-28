Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX GCI opened at A$2.05 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.05. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

