Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

