Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.