Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.02. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

