Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.02, a P/E/G ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $113,885.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,305.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,633,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 431,969 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,192,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,280,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

