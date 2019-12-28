HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Insider Buys £19,000 in Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £94,000 ($123,651.67).

Shares of HAN opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.48) on Friday. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 12-month low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

