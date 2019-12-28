Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €135.96 ($158.09).

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.40 ($202.79) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of €169.41 and a 200-day moving average of €153.35.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

