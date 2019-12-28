Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Harsco has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 83.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

