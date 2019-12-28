H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.96. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.