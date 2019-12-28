Head-To-Head Comparison: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) vs. Puma Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:PBYI)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A Puma Biotechnology $251.00 million 1.34 -$113.57 million ($2.99) -2.90

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Puma Biotechnology -33.90% -325.89% -35.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 3 6 1 0 1.80

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $14.22, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

