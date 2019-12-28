Head to Head Comparison: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) versus Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Residential Investment and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Residential Investment presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given New Residential Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Residential Investment is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Dividends

New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. New Residential Investment pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New Residential Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Residential Investment and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment $1.66 billion 4.16 $963.97 million $2.38 7.00 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $89.23 million 6.64 $43.71 million $3.70 11.84

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Residential Investment and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment 19.60% 12.69% 2.36% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 16.95% 4.28% 2.38%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs. It also invests in real estate securities and residential mortgage loans, as well as in consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

