Head to Head Contrast: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Washington Federal pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 28.65% 10.47% 1.28% Hope Bancorp 23.33% 8.78% 1.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Washington Federal and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.71%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and Hope Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 3.93 $210.26 million $2.61 14.11 Hope Bancorp $710.35 million 2.64 $189.59 million $1.44 10.28

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Hope Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

