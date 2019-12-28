Head-To-Head Review: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. Aptiv (OTCMKTS:APTV)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 1 4 15 2 2.82

Aptiv has a consensus price target of $95.45, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24% Aptiv 6.99% 34.88% 10.03%

Volatility & Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Aptiv $14.44 billion 1.70 $1.07 billion $5.26 18.31

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Aptiv beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, such as body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, active and passive safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Dublin, Ireland.

