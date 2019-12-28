Head to Head Review: Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) & Barrick Gold (OTCMKTS:GOLD)

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Rare Element Resource alerts:

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.51 -$1.55 billion $0.35 52.49

Rare Element Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resource and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 3 5 0 2.63

Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resource N/A -351.55% -75.50% Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resource has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Rare Element Resource on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.