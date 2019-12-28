Head to Head Survey: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 3.90 $38.60 million $1.39 11.50 Boston Properties $2.72 billion 7.84 $582.85 million $6.30 21.85

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.89% 9.11% 2.36% Boston Properties 18.20% 6.70% 2.54%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 Boston Properties 0 6 6 0 2.50

Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $143.79, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

