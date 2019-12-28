Head to Head Survey: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) versus Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $415.95 million 6.98 $69.98 million $2.14 46.25 Pixelworks $76.55 million 1.70 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -48.43

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 14.50% 9.64% 8.55% Pixelworks -8.77% -15.25% -10.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pixelworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

