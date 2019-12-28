Head to Head Survey: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) versus Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Centogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 3.02% 16.52% 2.38% Centogene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RadNet and Centogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Centogene has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than RadNet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Centogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $975.15 million 1.03 $32.24 million $0.66 30.14 Centogene $47.81 million 4.09 -$12.95 million N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Centogene.

Summary

RadNet beats Centogene on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

