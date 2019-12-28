HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HHR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.76.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

