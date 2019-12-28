Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Shares of HL opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

