Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $883,029.00 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $883,029.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,828,294 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.