HelloGold (HGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,738.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $117,613.00 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01298855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119930 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.