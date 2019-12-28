Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLHR. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 26.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after buying an additional 260,917 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Herman Miller by 336.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 326,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 251,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter worth about $6,743,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

