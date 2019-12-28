Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

HXL stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

