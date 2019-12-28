Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will announce $192.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.93 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.46 million, with estimates ranging from $764.72 million to $785.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 89.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.