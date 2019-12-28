Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $193.58

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.58 and traded as high as $213.40. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $210.65, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.80. The company has a market cap of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

