HNI (NYSE:HNI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.55

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $37.95. HNI shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 9,548 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HNI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HNI by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HNI by 36.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

