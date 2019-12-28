HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

