Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $9.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.68 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $176.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $129.07 and a 12-month high of $183.12.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

