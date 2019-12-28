Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 15th

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Host Hotels and Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.