Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.61. 648,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

