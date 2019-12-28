Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the November 28th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

