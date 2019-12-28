Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.32

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $12.89. Hudson Global shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

