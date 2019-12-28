HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOSSY. Societe Generale lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

