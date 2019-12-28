Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.25

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.25 and traded as high as $69.26. Huron Consulting Group shares last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 3,895 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,012.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $639,073 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.