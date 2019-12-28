HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HVBC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. HV Bancorp has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HV Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

