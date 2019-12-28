I/O Coin Trading 36.7% Higher This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $4,313.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,882,649 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

