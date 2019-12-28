ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ICC stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. ICC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

