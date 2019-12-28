ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.35 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. ICON has a total market cap of $61.35 million and $4.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,387,910 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Rfinex, OKEx, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Hotbit, COSS, CoinTiger, Allbit, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

