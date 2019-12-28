Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Identiv has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

