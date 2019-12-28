IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 81798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 38.62.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.32). On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,806,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

