IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 28th total of 8,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 315,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

