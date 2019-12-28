Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 612,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $182.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.