Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 612,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,873. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

