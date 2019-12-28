Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.17

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.17 and last traded at $181.08, with a volume of 19335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.18.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.