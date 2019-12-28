Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.38. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $15,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.